The South Asian Conference on Justice, Governance and SDGs in South Asia has kicked off here today.

The three-day event is co-organised by the Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies, the Sociological Society of Nepal, the Social Science and Humanities Association, India, and the Nepal English Language Teachers’ Association in collaboration with the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation. More than 70 scholars in various streams of social science are attending the conference.

The event will have more than 50 presentations from India alone, it has been said. Inaugurating the conference, Vice Chancellor of the Kathmandu University Dr Bhola Thapa hoped such event would help shape identity to the entire South Asia. The university was always ready to cooperate for such event, he added.

Similarly, Professor Krishna Khanal stressed the need for bringing projects on good governance and development for the welfare of entire people, but not a section of people. Relevance of the forum would grow once beneficiaries of projects brought in the name of good governance and development were identified and discussed, he opined.

In the meeting, Professor Ashwini Agrawal who represented the Social Science and Humanities Association, India; sociologist Alok Kumar Mina from Rajasthan, member of the Sociological Society of Nepal, Bishnu Basyal; President of the Nepal English Language Teachers’ Association, Moti Kala Subba Dewan; Professor Survi Dahiya, who teaches at the Indian Institution of Mass Communication, and Dean of the School of Arts, Ekku Maya Pun among others put forth their view.

Dr Uddhav Pyakurel and sociologist Alok Kumar Mina presented their working papers in the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal