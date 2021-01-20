Health & Safety, medical

The Government of South Korea is to administer anti-coronavirus vaccination to all domestic and foreign nationals residing in its country free of cost.

At a press conference held on Monday, Chief of South Korea's Department of Disease Control and Prevention Jeong Eun-kyeong informed that all domestic and foreign nationals residing in South Korea would be freely administered the vaccine against the COVID-19.

Earlier, the Korean government had announced to freely provide vaccines only to its citizens. In the meantime, the government has made a new decision to administer anti-COVID vaccine to all foreigners residing in South Korea.

With this decision coming to effect, over 50,000 Nepali presently living in South Korea will also entitle to get the vaccine free of cost.

Frontline health workers and volunteers would be put on top priority while administering the vaccine that is to kick start from coming month. Next priority would be given to senior citizens, children, helpless and people living with disabilities, it was shared in the press conference.

Lately, South Korea has also confirmed the detection and wider transmission of new variant of coronavirus. Some weeks ago as many as 1,000 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed everyday in the country. But this week the number of coronavirus infection cases was lowered to 400 a day. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal