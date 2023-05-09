Trading

South Korean company M/s Smile Arts Co., Ltd. is going to set up a Jewelry manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone (Uttara EPZ).

To this end, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) today signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Shin Hyoung Ki, Managing Director of Smile Arts Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

The company will invest US$ 2 million to produce annually 40 million units of Costume Jewelry, Sterling Silver Jewelry and Gemstone Jewelry where 300 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Additional Executive Director Md. Fazlul Haque Mazumder were present during the signing ceremony.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha