Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Kathmandu police have arrested a South Korean national in possession with 153 rosaries of Buddhachitta beads from Kathmandu.

A police team deployed to provide security at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday night made the arrest of Sun Yung Jang with passport number 80909564 from the airport during a security check, said the police. The arrestee was about to fly to South Korea via Doha on a Qatar Airlines aircraft when the arrest was made.

Source: National News Agency Nepal