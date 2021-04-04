General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed House of Representatives (HoR) member Janaki Devi Ram. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Singha Durbar-based Federal Parliament Secretariat.

The HoR seat of proportional representation (dalit) quota had been lying vacant since the demise of Sanu Shiwa on 20 October, 2020.

The Parliament Secretariat was apprised by the Election Commission that Shiwa was elected towards the PR dalit quota. As per the constitutional provision, the HoR member should take oath before attending the parliament meeting.

On the occasion, the Speaker handed an official logo of HoR to Janaki Devi and wished her a successful tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal