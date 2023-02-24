General

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has issued a ruling to the government to respond to the queries raised by lawmakers in different meetings of the House of Representatives. In today's meeting of the House of Representatives, Speaker Ghimire asked the government to respond to the queries raised by lawmakers on contemporary issues and issues of people's concern. Lawmakers in HoR meeting have been drawing government's attention through Speaker on the problems and difficulties facing people across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal