Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Devraj Ghimire has advised the Press Council Nepal (PCN) to draw the attention of lawmakers towards the need of endorsing the Mass Communications Bill.

Speaking at an event organised here today on the occasion of the International Women's Day by the PCN, the Speaker said "I personally and institutionally am ready to take suggestion in bringing the bill related to mass communications and amending the Press Council Act (PCA) in time."

It is the responsibility of lawmakers to discuss and pass bills. There is a need to organise talks and interactions with party leaders and concerned authorities to this effect, according to him.

On another context, he said the State was aware about security of journalists especially of women.

Similarly, PCN Chairperson Bal Krishna Basnet through the Speaker drew the attention of the government to amend the act related to communications, and the Press Council Act, 2048. "Old definition of the media cannot accommodate its new dimensions. These acts should be amended immediately," he said.

There is a need to effectively implement the journalist code of conduct to make media women-friendly, he stressed.

Chairperson of the Minimum Wages Fixation Committee, Sangita Khadka, said the Committee could not deliver expectedly due to its limited jurisdiction. "Journalists have many expectation with the Committee. But, it does not have other authority than the monitoring and recommendation," she said, demanding that it should have more authority.

Also, President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists Bipul Pokharel viewed that increasing women's involvement in journalism was a positive move. He urged all stakeholders to make media gender-friendly.

Other speakers, associate professor Kundan Aryal, advocate Durga Adhikari and journalist Babita Basnet, discussed women's involvement in journalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal