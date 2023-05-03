Key Issues

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has pledged to hold a dialogue with all organisations advocating press freedom and freedom of expression, and stakeholders on the Mass Communications Bill that is in the parliament.

While extending his best wishes to all media-persons on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, he also vowed to make the Bill effective and formulate press-friendly laws.

"The Bill designed to make Nepali press manageable, professional and dignified is currently under consideration in the parliament. I on behalf of the parliament promise to organise talks with the organisations advocating press freedom and freedom of expression to make the Bill effective and legislate press friendly laws."

Saying that the issue of press freedom is equally important to all citizens, not only for media-persons and media houses, he underscored that press freedom should be taken a part of freedom of expression, and any sort of restrictions on press in democracy was not acceptable.

Praising it for its 'unforgettable' role in establishing democracy in the country, the Speaker said the press has been accepted as the Fourth Estate in a democratic country as it acts as a watchdog of all three state organs- the legislature, executive and judiciary.

Source: National News Agency