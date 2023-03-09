Key Issues

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dev Raj Ghimire, has voted in the election to the post of President. He cast his ballot at the voting centre for the members of the federal parliament set up at the Lhotse Hall at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwaor.

The voting that started at 10 am will last till 3 pm today, said assistant returning officer Amrita Kumari Sharma.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-chair Subas Chandra Nembang are in the race for the third President of republic Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal