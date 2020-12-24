General

Top leaders of opposition Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N) today afternoon met with Speaker of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota and demanded that the HoR meeting be called reasoning that Prime Minister and President do not have right to dissolve the HoR.

The JSP-N has considered the HoR to be alive despite its dissolution on December 20 by Prime Minister, said JSP-N leader Keshab Jha. From the JSP-N, the meeting was attended by JSP-N chair Upendra Yadav, party's Federal Council Chairperson Dr Baburam Bhattarai and leader Laxman Lal Karna.

Source: National News Agency Nepal