Key Issues

A visiting Danish delegation led by Executive Director of Danish Institute for Parties and Democracy (DIPD), Lisbeth Pilegaard, has paid a courtesy call on Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.

During the meeting held at Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshowr, on Monday, Speaker Sapkota said Nepal and Denmark have been enjoying friendly relation since the establishment of diplomatic relations 55 years ago.

On the occasion, he extended gratitude towards the Danish government and people of Denmark for their support in the sector of energy, good governance and decentralization in Nepal. He laid emphasis on the need of expanding relation up to people's level of both countries, saying the proposal of delegation to collaborate with political parties of Nepal was positive.

Pointing out the possibility of collaboration in the sector of good governance, climate change, trade and tourism, the Speaker expressed the belief that there would be support of Denmark in Nepal's development endeavours.

Similarly, the delegation head Pilegaard said that DIPD has been collaborating for democracy and wanted to collaborate with political parties of Nepal.

The DIPD Executive Director shared that discussion would be held for collaboration on the issue of climate change.

Likewise, leader of Social Liberal Party of Denmark, Clara Halvorsen, a member of the Danish delegation, said that Denmark was willing to work with Nepalese youths.

Source: National News Agency Nepal