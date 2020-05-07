General

Speaker at the House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota has said Gautam Buddha’s preaching, philosophy and guidelines have delivered positive messages to human kind.

Issuing a best wishes message on the occasion of the 2564th Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the apostle of peace, Speaker Sapkota shared that Buddha who was born in Nepal has enlightened the world through his philosophical doctrines.

He added that Buddha’s sacrifice and penance have helped keep Nepali’s unity and morale in a new height. The message further reads that the Buddha’s doctrine of Panchasheel is still relevant to keep peace and harmony in the society.

Meanwhile, Speaker has extended best wishes for peace, prosperity, good heath to the sisters and brothers of Kirat community (Rai, Sunuwar and Yakkha) living in home and abroad on the Ubhauli festival today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal