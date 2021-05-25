Key Issues

Speaker at the House of the Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota has held consultation with former speakers regarding the House dissolution move. He held discussions at the Federal House building at New Baneshwar regarding the latest political updates including house dissolution.

Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel on the occasion said that the House is the centre for resolving all issues but the latest move has curtailed this chance, therefore the onus to correct the political course is on the Supreme Court. He added that it was not the time for going for election as it was a time to safeguard the lives of public terrified by the deadly corona virus pandemic.

Similarly, former Speaker Onsari Gharti opined that the Parliament was an elected body therefore all should abide by its order. The public has elected the parliamentarians for five years so the elected representative should work for five years.

On the occasion, Speaker Sapkota said that he was ready to take any kind of move to safeguard constitution, democracy and parliament.

Former speakers Poudel, Gharti and Krishna Bahadur Mahara had reached the Federal Parliament building New Baneshwar for discussions while Taranath Ranbhata attended the meeting virtually.

However, former Speakers Daman Nath Dhungana and Subas Nembang did not attend the meeting. The Speaker is scheduled to continue holding discussions with representatives of various political parties, parliamentarians and legal experts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal