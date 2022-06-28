Key Issues

A delegation led by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has left for Baku of Azerbaijan today to participate in 'Parliamentary Network of Non Aligned Movement' conference.

The conference is taking place from June 30-July 2. Member of House of Representatives, Pushpa Bhusal, National Assembly member Ram Chandra Rai and Personal Secretary of the Speaker, Govinda Pathak, are in the delegation.

Speaker Sapkota will address the conference on the need and significance of the non-aligned movement and enhancing cooperation among parliaments of its member countries, said Spokesperson at the Federal Parliament Secretariat, Dr Rojnath Pande.

The conference will issue the Baku Declaration. Similarly, Speaker Sapkota is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with high-level officials of different countries during the conference.

Minister for Water Supply, Umakanta Chaudhary, General-Secretary of Federal Parliament, among others had bade farewell to the Nepali delegation at Tribhuvan International Airport. The delegation will return home on July 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal