General

Medical equipment used to prevent, control and treat COVID-19 patients provided by the Department of Health Services have been handed to the District Coordination Committee, Sindhupalchowk amid a function on Sunday. The assistance handover took place through the initiatives of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.

The Speaker has also allocated Rs 1.5 million by amending the plan under the local infrastructure development partnership programme to set up an oxygen plant in the district.

The donated medical equipment include a 21 liters oxygen concentrator, 100 pieces N95 facemasks, 1,000 pieces surgical facemasks, 30 sets personal protective equipments and sanitizers, said the Speaker’s person secretary Govinda Pathak. Additional 100 filled oxygen cylinders, 20 oxygen concentrators and 2,000 antigen kits would be arrived in the district soon, he said, adding that likewise, the process to refill 53 oxygen cylinders is underway. Initiatives have been taken in providing scholarship to over 50 students affected by the infection, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal