Legal experts have suggested House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota to focus on generating public opinions to safeguard the HoR under the constitutional framework.

Speaker Sapkota on Thursday held discussions with constitutionalists and legal practitioners regarding his role to give an outlet to the current political situation created after the HoR dissolution on May 22 after the new government was not formed as per the Article 76 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal.

On the occasion, Senior Advocate and National Assembly member Radheshyam Adhikari suggested that the Speaker should play role to safeguard the HoR being the chief and parent of the House. The presence of majority of HoR members in person in the Supreme Court has given the message of its existence, he added.

“Announcement of the fresh polls in the time of restricted human mobility due to coronavirus infection itself is ridiculous,” according to Adhikari.

Expert of constitutional law Dr Bhimarjun Acharya argued that incidents of violation of constitution were repeated as the House and opposition remained silent despite sufficient steps to prevent it on time. He was of the view that it was not right on the part of opposition parties to accept the unconstitutional moves of the Prime Minister.

Similarly, former President of Nepal Bar Association Shambhu Thapa said that the House won’t be dissolved without fulfilling constitutional process and procedures. He also said that the Speaker should be ready to discharge his role on the basis of constitutional responsibility.

Also offering suggestions to Speaker Sapkota, advocate Tikaram Bhattarai claimed that the Prime Minister has violated the constitution, so the Speaker should safeguard constitutionalism and people’s supremacy.

Similarly, former Chief Secretary and Chairman of Nepal Law Society Tirtha Man Shakya said that the government should not unveil the new budget through the ordinance as it is still one and a half years for the term of HoR to end.

Likewise, Senior Advocate Raman Shrestha said that attempts are ongoing to do away with the rights of executive, legislature and judiciary to use for one’s purpose.

Senior Advocate Prem Bahadur Khadka, Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali, Govinda Bandi, Ram Narayan Bidari, Rakshya Basyal and others offered recommendations to the Speaker on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal