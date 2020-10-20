General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota is to deposit the amount he gets as festival allowances in the Corona Fund set up by the government. The Speaker declared this in a press release on Monday.

He has said his attention was drawn to the various comments and criticisms over the festival expenses and allowances provided to the Members of Parliament amidst the global coronavirus pandemic and the crisis brought by it.

The government had last year decided to provide the festival allowances to the MPs and the allowance had been provided to them this year as well based on this decision.

Speaker Sapkota has thanked the ruling and opposition parties for the 'wise decision' they have taken regarding the allowances considering the present difficult situation of the country. It may be noted here that some MPs from the ruling and opposition parties have announced that they were depositing the amount they received as festival allowance in the government's Corona Support Fund or providing it to hospitals for the care of the needy people.

The Speaker has also hoped that the parties' this decision will significantly contribute to the government's campaign on prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic in the present situation when the country's economic condition is in crisis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal