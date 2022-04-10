General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has urged business community to focus on the promotion of entrepreneurship with the feeling of national unity.

In his address to a programme organised on the occasion of 71st anniversary of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, the Speaker underlined the need of promoting business activities keeping the nation and people first.

The sustainable development and extension of new dimensions of economy are possible if we act innovatively resisting economic barriers caused by climate change, according to him.

Citing good governance and prevention of corruption as sensitive issues, the Speaker said, "Improvements in conducts are required on the part of office-bearers of all bodies concerned."

As the Speaker claimed, country's enterprise and business was getting back to its track after COVID-19 crisis and on this backdrop, business community are expected to do their works with patience.

"A competent business person can rightly guide the society," the Speaker said and called the attention of the business community to engage in entrepreneurship by abiding by the State laws and rules.

Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi said the government was supporting for the promotion and extension of the business sector. He pledged to leave no stone unturned to take efforts for addressing issues in the business and industrial sector.

Chamber President Rajendra Malla stated that nation's economy was on the path of revival with COVID-10 infection slowing down. "Pressure on multiple sectors could not be denied in the absence of effective implementation of the budget and monetary policy."

Increasing import and weak export and lack of expected foreign assistance and investment have led to the crisis of foreign currency at home. Nation's trade deficit is beyond recovery, according to him.

He pointed out the need of government action to find out proper solutions to the problem. "The Chamber is ever ready to submit practical suggestions for coping with existing economic issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal