Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has appealed to one and all to observe the festivals limiting them among the family members alone this time due to the adverse situation tossed up by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message of best wishes given today on the occasion of the Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals, Speaker Sapkota has urged people to celebrate the festivals staying at the place they are at present as far as possible.

Stating that unlike in the past there was no situation for family reunions and socialising during the festivals this time around, he expressed the belief that the festivals in this year would be utilized as an opportunity for mutual discussions so as to resolve to defeat the COVID-19.

The Speaker has paid tribute to those who lost their lives to natural disasters and coronavirus infection and extended condolences to the family members. Noting the festivals that come round the year as the unique features of the Nepali culture, he said the festivals observed in a multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country worked as maintaining unity in diversity, social goodwill and bringing individuals, families and the society together.

Source: National News Agency Nepal