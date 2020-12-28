General

Visiting Vice-Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, Guo Yezhou, on Monday held talks with Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Sapkota.

During the meeting held at the Speaker’s official residence, various issues of bilateral interests and concerns were discussed, Speaker Sapkota’s press expert Shreedhar Neupane said.

On the occasion, Guo handed over the message to Sapkota sent from Chief of Chinese National Congress calling for further deepening of ties between the parliaments of both the countries.

Speaker Sapkota said that the role of people’s representatives’ institutions would be crucial to deepen the people-to-people relations while expressing his readiness for the same.

Likewise, consultations were held to exchange bilateral visits immediately after the risk of coronavirus infection subsided.

According to Neupane, Speaker Sapkota praised the assistance extended by the Government of China and Chinese people for the containment of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation also met with former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Monday itself. They discussed the issues of mutual interests and concerns.

Earlier today, the four-member delegation led by Vice-Minister Guo Yezhou met with NCP Chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Source: National News Agency Nepal