Key Issues

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has drawn the government’s attention towards the crisis of chemical fertilizer during the major agricultural season and urged it to address the issue promptly.

Airing views in a zero hour of the House of Representatives (HoR), most of lawmakers expressed concerns over non-availability of fertilizer during the farming season. In response, the Speaker drew the government’s attention towards the timely management of fertilizers.

“My attention has been drawn towards the voices of honorable lawmakers in regard with the deficit of fertilizer supplies during the faming season and I draw the attention of the respective ministry and the Nepal government towards the management of fertilizer ensuring the immediate supplies to farmers,” the Speaker said.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS