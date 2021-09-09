General

Main opposition party, CPN (UML), Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai has asserted that the Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota's activities should be impartial. He said whether or not the parliament's coming sessions move ahead smoothly depended on the Speaker's role.

Bhattarai, who is also the UML Publicity Department Chief, said the UML protested the Speaker's role as Sapkota acted in an unfair manner in publishing the notice of action recommended by UML against 14 of its MPs.

"The Speaker should rise above the party member and carry out impartial conduct. A party can take action against its members for disobeying discipline or violating the party whip. The Speaker should publish notice about this," the UML secretary said.

Bhattarai charged the Speaker promptly published the notice about the action against party members when other parties recommended the same in the past but sitting on the UML's letter recommending action against some of its members.

"This shows that the Speaker's intention was to abet a split in our party. The Speakers conduct towards a big party in parliament might become costly and challenging," UML Secretary Bhattarai warned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal