Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Trilochan Bhatta has said that special attention should be paid while carrying out development and construction works in the province.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Sripur drinking water project at Godavari municipality-7 of Kailali on Saturday, he said water sources are drying up hence special attention should be paid to protect them while carrying out the development works. "Development works have accelerated recently, but attention needs to be paid to the destruction that it brings along," he said.

Chief Minister Bhatta said the provincial government is alert of this and will be developing a policy in this regard. He also said that the government was working to ensure access to safe drinking water to all the citizens of Sudurpaschim.

Source: National News Agency Nepal