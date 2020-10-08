General

The district administration offices and security agencies in the Kathmandu Valley will bring a 'special security plan' targeting upcoming festivals.

The plan aims to control untoward incidents and criminal activities that increase in general during festivals, said the DAOs. Chief District Officer of Kathmandu district, Janak Raj Dahal made public the plan at an interaction with the theme of 'Dashain bazaar and good governance' organised here on Thursday. Dashain festival this year starts on October 17.

He pledged to provide full security to general people during festivals and market monitoring would be intensified. Saying that four teams have been sent to monitor the market, Netra Prasad Subedi, Director General of the Department of Commerce Supplies and Consumer Protection, said initiations have been taken in making stern laws to penalise those promoting the black marketeering.

Narayan Prasad Dhakal, Director General of the Department of Drug Administration, said companies producing substandard drugs would be brought to justice.

Likewise, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gyawali said police personnel in civvies would be mobilised to control crime during the festivals and those involved in criminal activities and promoting the black marketeering would face action.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhim Dhakal, chief of the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, said a help desk had been set up at 10 different places in the Valley to help those in problem during festivals and eight police teams mobilised to monitor vehicles often charged with charging high transportation fare by taking advantage of festivals.

