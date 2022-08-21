Health & Safety

A specialized health service camp has been conducted at Town Hospital of Rachuli in Tilagufa Municipality-4, Kalikot.

The health camp offered services to locals for free of cost. The Tilagufa Municipality and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla extended their support for the health camp where specialized doctors examined the people visiting the camp.

The camp offered services related to pediatrics, gynecology, dental and orthopedics among others, informed Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Deputy Mayor of Tilagufa Municipality.

The camp would be set up in other places in the municipality, said Deputy Mayor Shahi, adding that it would put an end to the compulsion among the locals to go elsewhere to avail healthcare services.

Source: National News Agency Nepal