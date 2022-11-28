General

The MCA (Millennium Challenge Account) Nepal today issued a specific procurement notice (SPN) in regard with the construction of an electricity transmission line.

It has invited sealed bids from all interested eligible bidders for design, supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of the transmission line. The project consists of Lapsiphedi-Ratmate-New Hetauda 400kV D/C Transmission Line , Ratmate-New Damauli 400kV D/C Transmission Line, and New Damauli-New Butwal 400kV D/C Transmission Line (Base) and New Butwal-Nepal/India Border 400kV D/C Transmission Line (Option), according to the notice.

It is stated that bidding will be conducted through the Quality and Price Based Selection (QPBS) procedures as specified in the MCC Program Procurement Guidelines (PPG), and is open to all eligible bidders or consultants as defined in the PPG.

A complete set of bidding documents may be obtained by interested eligible bidders upon the submission of a written application at the following email address MCANepalPA@dt-global.com with cc to MCANepalPA@mcanp.org. March 27 is the deadline for submitting the bidding documents.

All bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of US$700,000 for Lot 1, US$550,000 for Lot 2 and US$675,000 for Lot 3 and if issued by a bank located outside of Nepal, must be confirmed (counter bank guarantee to be issued) by a correspondent financial institution located in Nepal and shall be valid until 20 December 2023.

It may be noted that the government and United States of America-based Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), entered into a Millennium Challenge Compact on September 14, 2017, providing for a grant of up to five hundred million US Dollars to advance economic growth and reduce poverty in Nepal to which the Government of Nepal will contribute up to hundred and thirty million US dollar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal