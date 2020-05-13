General

Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha has urged the government to take back the security persons he has been provided for personal security. He said he was not feeling security threat, so the government can call back the security persons for its use in need.

The former minister announced it in the wake of the media report that government was planning to take back the armed police force used for security of the high profile persons for border security. Shrestha requested the government to take back the security persons for its purpose.

“I’ve not taken the escorting vehicle and fuel allowance provided in the capacity of former Home Minister either. I returned the escorting vehicle of the Armed Police Force used for me as it was not necessary. However, some security persons were mobilized after the last election. Now, I don’t use the vehicle escorting regularly,” Shrestha made it clear.

Source: National News Agency