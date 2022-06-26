Trading

Minister for Youth and Sports Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj has pledged to implement budget programmes for the ministry for the next fiscal year, 2022/23 effectively and impartially.

Responding to queries raised at the ministerial-wise deliberation under the Appropriation Bill, 2079 today, the minister stressed the need for the state to prioritise sports to develop it as an entrepreneurship.

Sports should be linked and made interdependent with economic production, education and health, he emphasised.

The initiatives to form a SAARC Youth Council and partnership programmes has been forwarded to develop youths as an integrated power by forming youth clubs and let them participate in production and infrastructure construction and development volunteers, he said.

Insurance had been managed for athletes for the development and protection of athletes and sports since the current fiscal year, 2021/22 and budget allocated to manage the medical facility for the treatment of those athletes injured in accidents, he said, adding that 'a school, a club' programme had been proposed for the development of athletes and sports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal