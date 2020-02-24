General

With the spread of Coronavirus and new cases of the diseases in South Korea, Nepalis working there have developed a sense of terror, fearing the loss of jobs and infection of the deadly virus.

According to the media reports, more than 800 South Koreans were confirmed with coronavirus while eight have lost their lives. So far, there is no report of Nepali being infected with the Coronavirus in South Korea.

It is said that around 40,000 Nepalis are working in different sectors as the migrant workers in the employment permit system (EPS). Likewise, the aspirant migrants, who have passed the Korean language test, are more confused following the recent reports of COVID-19 in S Korea a lucrative destination for Nepali aspirant migrants.

Likewise, the Government of South Korea is also thinking to halt the process of taking workers for the time being from different source countries including Nepal after the spread of Coronavirus.

Against this backdrop, the EPS Korea Division under the Department of Foreign Employment is in 'wait and see' strategy as uncertainty looms large after the spread of Coronavirus pneumonia.

We have seriously noted the spread of Coronavirus infection in South Korea, said director of the division Krishna Prasad Khanal. He also admitted that the flow of Nepalis going to South Korea is lower this time and we will reach a further conclusion in one-two days after holding further discussions, Khanal added.

Journalist Prakash Pokharel, who is in South Korea for long, said that the situation is not such worrisome. The situation is not such panicking as reported in the media. The government of Korea is disseminating messages for precautions to stop from further spreading the disease, he said.

The Embassy of Nepal in Seoul has also issued different notices targeting the Nepali community to aware them regarding the COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal