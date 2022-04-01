General

With the onset of spring season, aspiring mountaineers have already begun obtaining permission and are all set to go for their expeditions.

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation informed that 22 expedition groups were granted permission as of March 31.

So far, five groups have received permission for the highest mountain in the world- Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) expedition while four have obtained permission for Mt Annapurna.

Similarly, one group was given permit for Mt Ama Dablam, Mt Lhotse, Mt Kanchejungha and Mt Dhaulagiri each.

Permits were issued for the peaks, such as Mt Nuptse and Minglung Peak. Altogether 153 aspiring climbers- 37 women and 116 men- have received the permit for various mountains and peaks, the Department said.

The Department further shared that over Rs 56 million was collected in royalty from the issuance of permission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal