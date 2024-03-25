Spring permits for mountaineering begins

Kathmandu: The Department of Tourism has started issuing mountaineering permits for spring mountaineering season. A total of 33 people have already taken permission to climb four different mountains till date, said According to Director of Adventure Tourism and Mountaineering Branch of the Department, Rakesh Gurung. Among them, there are for Mt Ama Dablam, five for Himlung, one for Jugal and 24 for Mt Annapurna. Issuing for climbing permits for the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest is starting tomorrow. According to the department, arrangements have been made for mountaineers to make online bookings for climbing. Source: National News Agency Nepal