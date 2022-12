Games

Sri Lanka beat Nepal 3-2 to finish third in the U23 International Men’s Volleyball Tournament today in Bangladesh. Nepal won only in the second and fourth sets (25-19 and 25-20 respectively).

Sri Lanka won majority of sets including the final one (15-10), thus registering a win against Nepal. The tournament was participated by hosts Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan.

Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan are meeting in the final today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal