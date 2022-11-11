General

The 13th National Conference of Society of Surgeons of Nepal (SSN) has kicked off in Bhairahawa. The conference will run until tomorrow.

Around 300 surgeons from Nepal, India and Bangladesh and other countries are attending the conference, the organiser SSN said.

SSN’s president Prof Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma Dhakal said that the conference has been organised with the key goal of further refining and upgrading the facilities by analyzing in a concrete way the studies, research, skills and knowledge on surgery that remains as an important field in medical treatment.

According to him, information would be shared in the conference regarding new practices and technologies adopted in the surgery medical science around the world.

The first day’s programme concluded on Thursday while the second and third day’s programmes are taking place at Hotel Pawan Palace in Lumbini.

On the first day of the conference, senior surgeons taught the blood vessel surgical skills to the junior surgeons. The National and international surgeons had demonstrated the live videos of surgery in the programme.

The theme for the SSN’s 13th National Conference is – ‘Treatment with Skill’.

The national and international specialist surgeons will present papers on various topics today, said Dr Rajesh Poudel, president of the SSN’s Scientific Committee.

Altogether 125 working papers on urology surgery, paediatric surgery, heart, lung and neuro surgery, general and gastro surgery, plastic surgery and gastro and general surgery would be presented and discussed today and tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal