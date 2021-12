General

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar Yadav has been found dead. His body was found hanging at the government quarters at Bhairahawa.

Chief District Officer of Rupandehi Rishiram Tiwari said detailed investigation is on into the incident. "Yadav was found hanging when the rest of the police staff had gone for their snacks," he said.

Yadav was working at the Federal Police Unit Office Bhairahawa. The cause of the death is not known yet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal