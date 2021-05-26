General

Experts and stakeholders have expressed their concerns about failure to tap into consumption of electricity and expansion of its regional market in the country. This, the speakers said, was due to lack of the effective implementation of policies related to it.

The people from various walks of people participating in an interaction with the theme of ‘power trade with domestic consumption and upcoming budget’ organised on Wednesday here by the Society of Economic Journalists-Nepal (SEJON) suggested that the government prepares budget for the next fiscal year to implement the issue.

They stressed the need for creating an environment for consumers to use electricity for cooking and for business purpose and increasing use of electric vehicles.

On the occasion, joint secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Madhu Prasad Bhetwal underscored the need for finding out the causes that bar the demand for the consumption of electricity at home.

Stating that various phases of the construction of around 17,000 megawatts electricity are underway, he viewed that electricity consumption would increase once the distribution system is good.

He also emphasized the need for making the policies to charge low electricity tariffs for those consuming low power and low electricity tariffs during monsoon.

On the occasion, member of the Electricity Regulation Commission, Dr Ram Prasad Dhital stressed the need for the diversification of electricity instead of the view that only decreasing electricity tariff would increase power consumption.

Executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority Hitendra Dev Shakya said that the NEA had been coordinating in the development of electricity of the country and was always effortful to address demands of industrialists.

Also, expert in electricity Gyanendra Lal Pradhan viewed that a domestic market worth Rs 25 billion would be created following some policy level reforms and development and expansion of transmission system.

President of the Independent Power Producers’ Association-Nepal (IPPAN) Krishna Acharya stressed the need for creating an environment for executing work in this regard through the one-door policy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal