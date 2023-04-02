General

The leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities, and stakeholders in Janakpurdham have agreed to move ahead jointly by maintaining social harmony in the community.

During a meeting held at the District Administration Office on Sunday, the religious leaders have agreed to resolve the differences and misunderstandings to advance ahead by maintaining harmony and religious tolerance.

On the occasion, Chief District Officer of Dhanusha Kashiraj Dahal said all sides have shared same stance on converting the mistrust into confidence to ensure social harmony, religious tolerance and unity.

He said that a committee would be formed comprising leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities, chiefs of local levels and representatives of security bodies for the coordination and resolve the disputes, if any.

CDO Dahal said both the sides have agreed not to carry out any activities now onwards that create disharmony in the society.

Today's discussion programme was summoned to troubleshoot the disputes and mistrusts that were created in Janakpurdham after an incident of Ram Nawami.

During the discussions, Mahantha of Janaki Temple Ramtapeshwor Das urged one and all to play their role honestly for the protection of goodwill, collective aspirations, unity and tolerance that has existed in the city for time immemorial.

Likewise, former Deputy Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City and leading personality of the Muslim community Mohammad Asgar Ali argued that both the sides should contribute to prevent from becoming the city sparsely populated since the Janaki Temple contributed in the settlement of the Muslim community in Janakpurdham.

"We have been residing here unitedly since past. We have respect and goodwill to each other. We are linked to every activity of both the religions," he said while appealing to resolve the issues after the review of the activities.

Likewise, Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City Manoj Kumar Sah said that polarization of the all individuals of both the religious communities by destabilizing religious tolerance by making evidence to the wrong persons and ill activities was unfortunate.

Similarly, Superintendent of Police (SP) and district in-charge of Nepal Police Bishwaraj Khadka said that social goodwill and law and order was destabilized after a dispute ensued between the communities when the rally of Hindu Samrat Sena reached near a mosque area while urging all to contribute from their sides to apply best possible restraint.

Source: National News Agency Nepal