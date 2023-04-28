Entertainment, Fashion

Standard Chartered Bangladesh was recently recognised as Bangladesh's best CSR bank and most innovative digital bank by International Business Magazine.

The bank received the two prestigious awards for its outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and its innovation in the digital banking sector, said a press release.

Winning these awards demonstrates the bank's dedication to excellence and its contribution to the industry.

To earn the title of "Best CSR Bank" in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered has implemented a variety of sustainability and community engagement efforts that complement Bangladesh's evolving social, developmental, environmental, and economic needs.

In recent months, the Bank has collaborated with Friendship to provide 7,000 char-based farmers with end-to-end agricultural support; accelerated capacity building efforts by donating oxygen plants to three community hospitals; and partnered with UCEP to facilitate job readiness for underprivileged youth.

In addition to a number of other activities, the Bank has also planted thousands of trees across Bangladesh to combat climate change and launched initiatives - both online and offline - that promote learning.

Standard Chartered claimed the award for "Most Innovative Digital Bank" for continuously exploring trends and new technologies in order to deliver best-in-class experiences, achieve transformative growth, and champion going cashless.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha