If media reports are anything to go by, State-1 is ahead in COVID-19 tests compared to its neighbouring populous Indian states of Bihar and West Bengal.

State-1 is carrying out daily average Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of 200 from its three different laboratories. The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Biratnagar-based Koshi Zonal Hospital and Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory are testing 100, 80 and 20 throat samples respectively on an average every day, says Corona Information Desk under the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

Compared to its population of 5 million with just 35 confirmed cases, State-1 has more testing rate than its neighbouring densely populated Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar.

According to an online report published by India’s top-selling English-language daily The Times of India on May 7, West Bengal has average testing rate of 700 per day. In the West Bengal, there are 2377 confirmed COVID-19 pandemic patients with 215 deaths, says an official online data of Indian government.

West Bengal is densely populated Indian state with 90 million plus population. It is almost eighteenth times higher than the population of State-1. The eighteen times higher testing rates compared to State-1 means 3600 throat swab tests every day. However, the eastern neighbour of State-1, West Bengal, is undergoing just around 20% of this volume.

Likewise, Bihar state of India is also lagging behind State-1 compared to total COVID-19 tests so far. According to an online report by India’s popular English-language daily The Hindustan Times on May 13, Bihar was undergoing 1800 tests per day at that time. Bihar has 100 million population, which is twenty times bigger than the population of State-1. Based on this population, to reach the test rate of State-1, Bihar needs to carry out 4000 PCR tests on an average each day. However, reports are surfacing in online portals that Bihar is readying to undergo 10,000 PCR tests every day. As of Saturday morning, Bihar has 999 confirmed COVID-19 patients with seven deaths, says Indian media.

The first PCR test began in State-1 from the microbiology department laboratory of BPKIHS since March 29. Likewise, the tests in Koshi Zonal Hospital was started since April 11 and at the Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory from May 1.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state-1 Sherdhan Rai has said the tests rate would be increased in the days ahead.

Source: National News Agency