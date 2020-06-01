General

As of Saturday night, State-1 has 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of 14 districts of the state, nine districts have witnessed proven COVID-19 patients as seen in Polymerase Chain Reaction test.

According to the Corona Information Desk of State-1 Government, Jhapa district has the largest number of the cases standing at 106. Udayapur district has second highest cases of 33 followed by Dhankuta with seven, Morang six, Sunsari three and Shankhuwasabha two confirmed cases. Likewise, Bhojpur, Khotang and Solukhumbu districts each have a single case.

With the arrival of Nepali migrant workers from India, the cases of the state-1 has spiked sporadically from its previous peak of 35.

State-1 government has intensified Polymerase Chain Reaction tests in its three laboratories of Dharan’s B.P. Koirala Institue of Health Sciences and Biratnagar-based Koshi Zonal Hospital and Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory. The PCR tests in BPKIHS began from March 29 and Koshi Zonal Hospital and Avian Disease Investigation started since April 11 and May 1 respectively.

Meanwhile Chief Minister of State-1 Sherdhan Rai said the state government is expediting COVID-19 testing rates from all affected zones of the states.

