Collection of swabs for test for coronavirus has been intensified in State-2 to make the prevention and control of COVID-19 more effective.

In this connection, six teams have been mobilised by the Federal government and two teams have been mobilised by the State-2 government.

These teams have fanned out in different districts and collected swab samples from 1,621 people so far. Three hundred and seventy one samples were collected on Sunday alone.

Secretary at the State-2 government’s Ministry of Social Development, Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire said among the samples tested so far, 816 have tested negative to coronavirus while the reports of 826 samples were awaited. He said coronavirus has been confirmed in seven people in the State.

Among the seven persons who tested positive to coronavirus, four have returned home after recovery while three are being treated at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital.

Similarly, so far 4,523 people have been tested for coronavirus by employing the rapid diagnostic test (RDT). They include 729 in Saptari, 339 in Siraha, 439 in Dhanusha, 165 in Mahottari, 128 in Sarlahi, 445 in Rautahat, 146 in Bara and 2,123 in Parsa.

One thousand four hundred and eighty nine people are in quarantine and 29 people are kept in isolation in the State so far, according to Ghimire.

Source: National News Agency