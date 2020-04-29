General

Swab samples have been collected from 2,121 people so far for testing for coronavirus as per the PCR method as part of the prevention of COVID-19 campaign in State-2. This includes 831 samples collected in the last three days for this purpose. Swab samples were collected from 1,290 until Saturday.

Collection of swab samples has been intensified in Saptari and Siraha, the two districts in State-2 bordering with Udayapur district of State-1. Udayapur has become the hotspot of COVID-19 of late with 12 new cases detected on a single day last week.

COVID-19 infection was found in a 24-year-old man at Brindaban municipality and a 35-year-old man at Dewahigonahi municipality in Rautahat district of State-2 on Tuesday. These two municipalities have been sealed off after new cases were found there, the State-2 Health Directorate here stated.

Human resources from the Department of Health Service, the Nepali Army, the Armed Police Force and the Directorate are mobilised for collection of swab samples.

Nine of 976 samples collected so far have tested positive for coronavirus. Nine hundred sixty seven samples have tested negative, State-2 Health Directorate’s senior health officer Bijaya Kumar Jha said. Among the nine infected people, five are from Parsa district, three are from Rautahat district and one is from Sarlahi district.

