Chief Minister of State-5 government, Shankar Pokhrel has said the province government was steadfast in its commitment to creating an environment of respecting labour.

Chief Minister Pokhrel stated this in a message of best wishes he gave today on the occasion of the International Labour Day.

He said the government has announced the social security programme for the welfare of the working class people and expected that it would become established in favour and respect of the workers through its practical implementation.

The Chief Minister also stated that arrangements have been made for providing relief to the daily wage workers so that nobody will have to go hungry during the lockdown period. “I heartily appeal to all to move ahead on the basis of the principle that building a prosperous Nepal would be possible only with the development of the labour force,” he said.

Source: National News Agency