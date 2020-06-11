General

The Sudurpaschim State Assembly has passed a resolution proposal on Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulek, the Nepali territories encroached upon by India.

A meeting of the State Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the resolution calling for immediately reclaiming these territories to safeguard national integrity by taking initiatives for resolving the problem through diplomatic dialogue.

Nepali Congress’ Karna Bahadur Malla and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) ‘s Gelbu Singh Bohara had presented the proposal in the State Assembly while Bharat Bahadur Khadka of the Nepali Congress, Lal Bahadur Khadka of the NCP and MalamatiKumariRanatharu of the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) seconded it.

State Assembly members, taking part in the deliberations on the proposal, drew the attention of the government, through the Assembly, to bring back the encroached Nepali territories by holding diplomatic talks with India based on historical proof and evidences which proved that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani belonged to Nepal.

The State lawmakers also thanked the central government for issuing a new political and administrative map of Nepal incorporating these encroached areas as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal