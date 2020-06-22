Key Issues

Today’s meeting of the State Assembly has been postponed.

Speaker Pradeep Kumar Bhandari time and again urged the NC lawmakers to sit in their respective seats after they stood at their seats in protest as he was about to begin the ‘zero hour’ programme.

Later Speaker Bhandari allocated time to NC state assembly members to put forth their views in the meeting. On the occasion, Chief Whip Kedar Karki warned of obstructing the House if Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai does not respond the queries raised in the House.

He also demanded that the government should release the expenditure spent for prevention, control of coronavirus infection and treatment of COVID-19 infected people. He also protested the act of granting permission letter by Secretary of State government from Chief District Officer while visiting Kathmandu.

Karki demanded that the government should name the state from this session and address the problems of public transport entrepreneurs and workers.

The NC lawmakers protested after the resumption of the meeting after postponement for 10 minutes.

Though the Speaker Bhandari assured the NC lawmakers saying Chief Minister Rai would respond their queries on Tuesday, the NC lawmakers turned deaf ears to it.

The next meeting has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on June 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal