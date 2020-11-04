General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said the State media would be run in a new way. Also the spokesperson of the government, Minister Gurung made it clear that he would work actively to bring new laws to make the State-run media -National News Agency (RSS), Gorkhapatra Corporation, Nepal Television and Radio Nepal effective.

Minister Gurung made such remark while inspecting the Gorkhapatra Corporation on Wednesday. He urged the department chief there to work devotedly to ensure Gorkhapatra Corporation is a significant media house in the country.

According to him, the media house was in need of moving ahead in line with the national ambition of 'Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali.' "For this, the employees here need to work with new thoughts," he underscored.

He further stressed that Gorkhapatra could disseminate the news in a positive way which would be helpful to contain COVID-19 in the country.

On the occasion, Ministry Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal suggested the officials at media to manage employees in a way it would not invite financial burden. Executive Chairman of the Gorkhapatra Corporation, Krishna Murai Bhandari, informed the visiting Minister that the Gorkhapatra Corporation was in a position to compete with private media.

Source: National News Agency Nepal