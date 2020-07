General

Minister of State for Health and Population NawarajRawat has been hospitalised. He underwent a coronary angioplasty on Sunday at the Bansbari-based ShahidGangalal National Heart Center, according to his private secretariat member Bhimraj Singh.

State Minister Rawat’s health condition is improving and is likely to be discharged today itself. A medical squad led by Center’s Director DrChandramaniKhanal was involved in the surgery procedure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal