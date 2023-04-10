General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that the state-owned media houses should be run in line with the changing context.

Responding to the concerns raised in a proposal seeking consideration on Public Broadcasting Service Bill, 2078 BS in today's House of Representatives (HoR) meeting, Minister Sharma said the state-owned media should be run to make them competitive with the private ones in a creation way.

"I agree with the idea that the state-owned media should be made competitive with the private sector in content production," Sharma said.

Minister Sharma said that state is not deprived of its responsibility for the operation of Nepal Television and Radio Nepal adding that the state would also invest but run the organisation independently.

Taking part on the theoretical aspect of the Bill, Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh KC said said that all four state-run media houses, RSS, Gorkhapatra, Radio Nepal and Nepal Television, should be kept under a same umbrella and run from the state's reserved fund, making them competitive in the global context.

"These organisations should be developed as the independent organisations," KC said.

Likewise, former Communications and Information Technology Minister and lawmaker Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the government should unveil concrete plans to improve the financial health of the two organisations.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) lawmaker Madhav Sapkokta suggested that the Gorkhapatra and RSS should be managed by bringing under this Act.

Source: National News Agency Nepal