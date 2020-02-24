General

A meeting of Bagmati state assembly held on Monday passed the bill designed to amend State Public Service Commission Act-2076 unopposed.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dormani Poudel had presented the proposal seeking approval of the report, prepared by the State Affairs Committee.

Responding to the queries raised over the bill, Chief Minister Poudel said that some facilities have been added in the bill as per the suggestion of the members to make State Public Service Commission independent, transparent and accountable.

Similarly, Minister for Social Development Yubraj Dulal presented a bill designed to form youth council in the state for discussion in the meeting.

Responding to queries, Minister Dulal said that the state government has set a target to implement the different projects gradually in coming fiscal year by formulating policy-level programme for including producing skilled and capable youths and development of sports, literature and journalism sectors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal