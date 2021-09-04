General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has said that the state should promote the private sector.

The state should hold some entities as its responsibility irrespective of loss or benefit but the role of state should be of facilitator and motivator in other sectors, the Chief Minister said addressing the second general assembly of Nawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

“The state should promote the private sector. It is proven that the state itself cannot run industries, do trading business and make income,” Pokharel said.

He, however, admitted that there are some legal hassles in establishing industries and added that the laws should be accessible. “The laws should unlock the difficulties instead of preventing from moving ahead,” the Chief Minister said.

Likewise, he vowed to prioritise this issue on behalf of the Gandaki Province but said that most of the things were not moving smoothly as per the spirit of federalism.

He also informed that the Province Government was preparing to hold an investment conference to bring in investors for the industrial sector. “For this to materialise, discussions with national and international investors are ongoing,” according to the Chief Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal