General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Uma Regmi has unveiled the statue of Bhrikuti, the national icon, at the Bhrikuti Fun Park at the exhibition road in Kathmandu amid a function today.

“The statue of Bhrikuti has been installed in the 21st century. This statue has given her identity. It is praise worthy work to remember Bhrikuti who spread Nepal’s religion and culture up to neighbouring China in the 7th century,” she said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal